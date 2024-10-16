​Biggy battle back to beat Bourne

Biggleswade were again victorious as they saw off Bourne (File photo by Tom Dillinger)

​Biggleswade ran out 36-15 winners at Bourne on Saturday after bouncing back from going behind early on.

Without club captain Jake Deveraux, on paternity duties after the birth of his first child, Biggleswade travelled not knowing what to expect as they had not played Bourne since the 2018-9 season, winning at home and losing away.

Bourne went ahead with a penalty as early as the second minute when Biggleswade went off-side. Once again Biggleswade gave away too many penalties often when in a good attacking position.

It was soon cancelled out when winger Charlie Stevens had far too much gas to outstrip the defence converting his own try.

James Enerson made an impact at the lineout where things went much better for the Biggy Boys than in previous weeks.

But disaster struck in open play when a dropped ball was seized on by Bourne to run in a try which converted gave them the lead.

Bourne were looking lively but the Biggleswade defence held firm for the next hour.

Biggleswade were on top in the scrums so it was a surprise when a penalty was awarded against them for “collapsing”.

Stevens levelled the scores with a penalty before Jack Sharp put Biggleswade back in the lead with a try in the corner.

The start of the second half could not have gone better. Winger Del Tribeck scored a cracking try and another soon followed as Biggleswade turned up the gas.

Replacement hooker Jack Hill, watched by father Simon, a winger in the highly successful 1990s first team, stretched the lead with a try under the posts.

Flanker Liam Dunn finished off a charge by Dom Nott with Biggleswade’s fifth try. Stevens added the conversion for his fifth success from six attempts.

Bourne struck back with an unconverted try when the Biggleswade defence cracked under remorseless pressure.

But once again Biggleswade turned defence into attack and Tribeck almost went the length of the pitch for another score but was stopped just short.

The result leaves Biggleswade joint second with Vipers who they play in two weeks’ time in Leicester. Next up though are third placed Bugbrooke with a 3pm start on Saturday.