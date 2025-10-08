​Biggy enjoy late surge of tries

Elliott Tunstall was among the try scorers.placeholder image
​Biggleswade RUFC produced a fine end to the game to see off Market Bosworth 32-12 on Saturday.

​It looked like a tight finish until the last ten minutes dissolved in a torrent of tries.

The game marked the 150th appearance of Club Captain Elliott Tunstall. He celebrated with a try.

Fly half Sam Woods was making his first outing of the season but only lasted ten minutes. And making a comeback after several seasons out of the game was Gareth Rutt on the flank.

Biggleswade started brightly but it was the visitors who scored first much against the run of play.

Dom Nott at prop was making it hell for his opposite number with one scrum after another leading to a Biggleswade penalty. Uncontested scrums seemed possible as the dominance was so great.

After the first reversal Biggleswade got head with unconverted tries from winger Johnny Richardson and scrum half Owen Williams. At half time it was 10-7 to Biggleswade.

But it was the visitors Market Bosworth who regained the lead. A speculate kick over the top bounced nicely for a touchdown.

Biggleswade thought that they had edged it with a third try from Tunstall. In the swirling wind Richardson added the two-point conversion.

With time ticking away there were within ten minutes three tries in Biggleswade’s favour. Martyn Hull, ever the poacher, grabbed one, Ciaran Sale and Ben Reedman added the others.

Next Saturday is an away trip to Towcestrians.

