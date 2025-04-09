Biggy fall to defeat in final game

Jake Devereaux is leaving Biggleswade. Photo: Tom Dillinger.

​There was a touch of the end of season blues at Towcestrians where Biggleswade went down 64-14 in their last match of the season.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biggleswade were missing several key players but with nothing to play for the defence leaked like an empty sieve.

The result means that Biggleswade finish in sixth place, mid-table in their first season in the Counties 1 East (South). Three teams might go down including Stewarts & Lloyd who are facing a serious disciplinary action for a post-match incident with a match official.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biggleswade played up the slope and against the strong wind. They choose to run out of defence but when the move broke down Dom Nott led one charge which made 30 yards before he was hauled down.

Towcestrians however broke away and scored at frequent intervals. They had secured a bonus point for four tries before Biggleswade had points on the board.

A good build up aided by a penalty saw second row Luke Adde go over in the corner. Johnny Anderson’s kick into the wind wobbled but some how flopped over the cross-bar.

Turning round at the break Biggleswade hoped for better things with the wind behind them but it was more of the same. The only consolation was a try from full-back Jack Sharp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next season there will be a new management team in control. Chairman Teri Taylor is stepping down to concentrate on the Ladies XV. Jake Deveraux is leaving the club after three years as captain and there will also be a new club coach.