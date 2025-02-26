Biggy fall to surprise home loss​

​Biggleswade RUFC crashed to their heaviest defeat for a long time to the most unlikely of opposition on Saturday.

​After recent wins over two top half league table teams, Vipers and Newbold, Biggleswade were not expecting much from second to bottom Bourne.

What they got was a rude shock. Bourne were stronger, livelier and more determined than a lacklustre Biggleswade outfit and were 27-46 winners.

After Tom Richardson reached the 50 appearances mark last week, this time it was Jack Sharp who achieved the same goal. Like Richardson, he celebrated with a try.

​Biggleswade proved no match for struggling Bourne on Saturday.

Biggleswade started badly and it went from bad to worse. The Biggy forwards struggled against a monster pack and the threequarters fluffed their lines.

Prop Dom Nott was late getting to the ground as he was at his wife’s side as she gave birth to their first child, Amelia.

Bourne scored early with a forward catch and drive from a lineout in the clubhouse corner. It was the sign of things to come.

Time and again Biggleswade were on the attack only to be repulsed with a kick and chase or a massive clearance kick back into their own half.

Biggleswade were 20 points down by the break with just one Charlie Franklin penalty to their account.

After the break Nott bolstered the side but Biggleswade immediately lost a front row to the bin for a high tackle.

The second half did go a bit better with three tries from Sharp, Ben Reedman and Nott. But a late try from an interception when they were pressing hard for another was a cruel twist they did not deserve.

This Saturday Biggleswade travel to Corby to take on their nemesis Stewart & Lloyds. Biggleswade have not won the last six encounters so a big effort will be needed.

