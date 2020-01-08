Biggy Ladies turn on style in second half

Biggleswade Ladies lined up against Old Northamptonians on Sunday in a hastily-arranged friendly, after league opponents Deeping Devils were struck down by sickness.

Biggy started well, playing good possession rugby against a team currently top of the league above them.

After strong carries by the forwards, Anna Kolańczyk - playing number 10 for the first time - unleashed the backs. Inside centre Amanda Humphrey broke the line and made a great run, only to brought down by the last defender.

Her offload from the floor set up chasing outside centre Lauren Poole, who sprinted over and scored under the posts. Lock Claire Watson converted.

The home side reacted strongly, and after some hard running phases bundled over Biggleswade’s line to level the score.

It was the start of a points pile-on as ONs ended the half 31-7 in front.

Biggleswade were determined to fight back in the second half.

Humphrey collected the kick-off, raced forward, and offloaded to number eight Amy Schiller, who carried hard. A quick ball out through the backs saw Humphrey find Poole for a try under the posts.

The second half points were all Biggy’s, with Poole amking a fantastic angled sprint to collect a ball everyone thought was going to the forwards, completing her hat-trick.

Not to be outdone by the speedy backs, Watson made a fabulous 60-metre break, offloading for supporting winger Carly Wilson to score.