Biggy make it 11 wins in a row

​The strong wind and the greasy pitch were a big leveller but organisation, grit and determination told in the end as Biggleswade RUFC won 36-7 at Bedford Swifts.

Action from Biggleswade's win on Saturday. Photo by Tom Dillinger.

Biggleswade were not at their best but stuck to the task and ground out another convincing win.

“We won the game not playing well,” was the post-match verdict of skipper Jake Deveraux, adding: “But that is what potential champions do!”.

The greater skill of Biggleswade under pressure was very evident. If one Biggy player dropped the ball a team mate was there to rectify the mishap.

Biggleswade tackled in pairs cutting down every move. They exerted so much pressure that flaws were exposed in the Swifts defence. Biggleswade then turned these into attacking options.

The wind was behind Biggleswade in the first half. Sam Woods used the elements to good effect to push Biggleswade downfield. But dogged defence from the Swifts kept Biggy at bay until the 12th minute when full back Alex Borg went through for the first try.

Tom Richardson scored the second when Swifts knocked on letting Biggleswade through the defensive line. Woods added the conversion.

It was 25 minutes before Biggleswade scored again. The back line started a move from the half-way line with Borg again getting the touchdown.

With the last move of the first half Deveraux was on hand after a forward drive to finish off the move for a 24-0 lead.