​Biggy prove too good for Casuals

Biggleswade were in fine form.

There were eight changes from the side which put 40 points on the same opposition way back in October. Biggleswade gave a debut to Charlie Stevens while Ollie Vagg was celebrating his 50th first XV appearance, though was only able to play for half of the match.

It didn’t take long for Biggleswade to score their first try. From a scrum on the half-way line a move went upfield at great pace with Stevens scoring with his first touch of the ball.

The tight scrums were even but the Biggy pack were the more organised in the driving maul and the Biggleswade three-quarters looked threatening every time they had space to move.

As with many opponents this season, Casuals battered away at the Biggleswade try line without reward, then in a trice saw Biggy weather the storm, break out and score at the other end in a couple of swift passages of play.

Biggleswade had the bonus point in the bag for four tries and were over 40 points ahead before Casuals sneaked in for a couple of consolation scores.

Post-match, coach Jimmy Hart was full of praise for the way the team had bounced back from last week’s setback.

He said: “Training was outstanding this week and we showed that quality from the first minute.”