Biggleswade Colts are pictured at Brackley.

In the early stages Biggleswade put in some big defensive sets to keep the hosts out. However, a Biggleswade player was given a yellow card for dissent - Brackley using this opportunity to pile on more pressure which allowed them to score two tries in quick succession.

Despite this, Biggleswade stayed in the fight and once back up to 15 players put in some attacking phases of their own.

With a penalty awarded just inside the Brackley half, Charlie Atkinson was unsuccessful from the tee with the kick just getting caught in the wind.

In the early stages of the second-half Biggleswade put more pressure on. A fired-up Kristian Hawkins made a stretch for the line and managed to roll over and dot down the ball.

Despite conceding again, the visitors kept their composure and worked as a team. With just seconds left on the clock, and Biggleswade putting another well worked attack together, the hosts conceded three penalties in quick succession. With multiple warnings the referee showed no hesitation in awarding the penalty try.

Against the league leaders this was an almighty performance - which was only made more impressive by the fact the team player the whole game without any subs.

The Biggleswade coaches and parents all in agreement that this was one of the best performances of the season and reflected the hard work the players have been putting in at training.

This weekend the Colts host Brackley back at Langford Road on Saturday in the return fixture.