Derby called off as Town and FC continue play-off push

Biggleswade FC's Amaru Kaunda in action against Kings Langley. Both FC and Biggleswade Town haven't played since February 3. Photo: Guy Wills Sports Photography.

Despite the best efforts of officials and volunteers to get the pitch at Langford Road clear of water, including delaying the kick-off until 8.15pm, ultimately efforts were in vain and the match was called off.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be confirmed.

It means both sides will have had a two-week break by the time this weekend’s fixtures come around, neither having played last weekend.

Town’s game at home to Barton Rovers was postponed, while FC didn’t have a match scheduled.

This weekend, Town will go to Waltham Abbey as they seek to maintain their pressure on the top two, North Leigh and Bedford Town.

On Tuesday, the Waders will then host bottom-of-the-table Kempston Rovers.

FC, meanwhile, sit five points outside the play-off places but with games in hand on those above them. They will host Hertford Town on Saturday who are a place below them in the SPL Division One standings, level on points but having played a game more.

*Biggleswade United’s hopes of still claiming a play-off spot were enhanced by beating bottom-of-the-table and still winless Sawbridgeworth Town at the Verdant Stadium on Tuesday night.

Three goals in five minutes brought the game to life after a goalless first-half.

First, Sawbridgeworth went in front on 59 minutes, but United equalised three minutes later when Joe Babbage scrambled the ball home.

Aaron Hudson then provided a delightful chip home for a debut goal to put United ahead on 64 minutes, Markel Cousins’ solo goal in stoppage time rounding things off.

United are now seventh, ten points off the top five having played the same number of games as most above them.

A tough test awaits this weekend as they go to leaders Real Bedford.

*Potton United saw both of their scheduled games called off, in the league against MK Irish and a cup tie with St Panteleimon on Wednesday. They next go to Tring Athletic on Saturday.