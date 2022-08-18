Exciting times at Southill Park as season reaches its climax

It will be an entertaining end to the season at Southill Park. (generic stock photo)

The second-placed Saturday 1st XI secured another important victory in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League with a 32 run away win at Waresley.

Skipper Shaylen Tomlinson-Patel won the toss and elected to bat but a disastrous start left Park wobbling at 29-4 and then 61-5.

Talented youngster Hayden Melly (68) again came to the rescue with the evergreen Adnan Bashir (57) in a 111-run sixth wicket partnership plus a quick fire cameo from the aggressive Gurpreet Singh (30) and responsible innings by Kieran Brasier (16) ensured Southill set a healthy target of 255.

Park then strangled the run rate restricting Waresley to 223-7 in 50 overs. Wickets fell to the rejuvenated say Hussain (4-38), Bashir (1-40) and occasional utility seamer Ed Lamb (2-19).

The win ensures promotion is still in the hands of Park with just two league games remaining.

The Saturday 2nd XI lost by an agonising one wicket to top of the table Falcon at the SPCG in the Hunts League. Park batted first scoring 211-5 in 40 overs with veteran Krish Canagasabey (33), big hitting Zahaan Hussain (68), Corey Tyler (25) and Nick Foster (44 not out) leading the way.

Park were on course for victory until a last wicket partnership of 31 dashed hopes of a victory from the penultimate ball of an enthralling match.

Matters were not helped by wicket keeper Luke Keen suffering concussion symptoms following a nasty blow to his eye in the fielding warm up resulting in Park having to field with 10.

Wickets were shared by Scott Spicer (2-30), Lee Hoggett (1-42), Ravi Bajwa (2-22), Tyler (1-46), Cangasabey (2-45) and Foster (1-17). The team have no game this weekend however wins from the final two games should result in promotion.

Owing to the untimely withdrawal of Langford from the Beds County Premier the only game on Sunday was the 2nd XI home encounter with Kempston Hammers.

Skipper Corey Tyler won the toss and elected to bat on a wicket that had yielded 428 runs the previous day.

Park scored a mammoth 361 all out of 40 overs with Milin Gandhi (100) scoring a magnificent century from 80 balls and a place on the honours board.

He was joined in the run fest by the in form Zahaan Hussain (60 from 45 balls), skipper Tyler (87 from 43 balls), Gurpreet Singh (28) and Gabriel Sankersingh (27).