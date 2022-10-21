Stuart Toal with his 23lb 8oz common carp.

Despite some recent mild daytime temperatures the lengthening nights have resulted in water temperatures steadily dropping across Shefford & District AA waters.

Good catches are still possible as the silver fish tend to shoal up tightly and larger species such as carp are still packing on extra weight to see them through the winter months.

October is a traditional month for anglers to start fishing for pike, but despite their predatory nature pike require careful handling when caught.

Members are urged to consult the pike tackle recommendations detailed in the SDAA membership book and consult the Pike Anglers Club website for practical advice on pike fishing and pike care.

Phil Chester has recently started to target the pike at The Airman and was rewarded by a 19lb specimen.

There have been few reports from Broom Lake in recent weeks but Stuart Toal recently landed a 23lb 8oz common carp during an overnight session.