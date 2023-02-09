Pictured in action (l-r) are Lesley Brown, Mike Collins and Sidney Howard-Jude.

This is the club’s annual UK record status archery indoor event. This year saw an increase in the total number of archers (60) shooting in three sessions.

There were successes for local Kestrels in the single round (60 arrows shot at a five-zone target at 20 yards). Mike Collins won a gold medal for a score of 164 in the Gentlemen Longbow section and Kestrel juniors Nicole Henniker and Sidney Howard-Jude also received gold medals, Nicole for a score of 208 in the Women U18 Barebow section and Sidney in the Men U18 Longbow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the double round (120 arrows) Kestrel Simon Kennedy received a bronze medal in the Gentlemen barebow section having been only four points behind the bronze medal position in his first single round. Collins and Henniker kept their respective positions in the double rounds winning further gold medals.

In the team events, Kestrel pair of Collins (164) and John Smith (113) received gold medals for Team Longbow, 20 points in front of the Ouse Valley Archer pair of James Screech (150) and Mircea Veres (107).

In the Team Barebow, Kennedy and Henniker received bronze medals for a combined score of 430, just three points behind the silver medal position of Milly Aziz and Paul Squires from Silver Arrow Archers.

Clophill duo Terry Course and Lesley Brown both scored an impressive 299 (just one off the perfect score) shooting with compound bows.

Advertisement

Advertisement