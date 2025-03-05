Last-gasp try sees Biggy lose

It was a frustrating day for Biggleswade.

​A converted try in the last move of the match dashed the victory chalice from Biggleswade’s hands as they fell 21-18 at Stewarts & Lloyds on Saturday.

They had led for most of the second half so fans were hoping for an end to the losing streak to the Corby outfit. But it was not to be.

Jake Deveraux and James Emerson returned to the side but Charlie Stevens was unavailable. Michael Hall went to number ten with the Richardson brothers in the centre.

Stewarts were sporting pink socks as it was their Ladies Day.

Biggleswade started at the clubhouse end so had to play up the slope. The early exchanges were like two heavyweights squaring up to each other looking for a chink in the other’s defence.

The tactics from the home side were very clear. Win the ball and hoof it down to the bottom corner where it was a struggle to get out.

Biggleswade opted to run from deep and when the speedsters had the chance to stretch their legs, they looked threatening.

Biggleswade battled bravely and resisted everything that S & L threw at them until more than half an hour was on the clock. The try was converted so the home team led by just seven points at the break.

Biggleswade started the second half strongly and soon had points on the board. Hall made a massive break through the centre. The ball was spun wide with winger Aaron Beyzade getting the touchdown.

Biggleswade took the lead when Johnny Richardson kicked a penalty in front of the posts. He added a second later and converted Biggleswade’s second try after a crisp handling move by the three-quarters. Winger Beyzade getting a second.

At 18-7 Biggleswade looked in control. But they lacked a big kicker to drive S & L back as had happened to them, with clearance kicks to touch to relieve the pressure.

And the home side would score two more converted tries to turn things around, the second of them right at the end.

This week Biggleswade are at home to Old Laurentians from Rugby, kicking off at 3pm. The away tie back in November was a close 24-20 victory.