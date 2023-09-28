​Luton are overcome by Biggleswade RUFC

​Biggleswade RUFC were worthy winners over Luton on Saturday, securing another five points from their 31-14 victory.

Action from Saturday's win over Luton.

Biggleswade started strongly, scoring their first try inside five minutes through Kyle Loan as the Biggy pack trundled over the line from a five-metre lineout.

Biggleswade stretched their lead with a similar try to the firs as the pack rattled over the line with Ben Yates this time getting the final touchdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Biggleswade line defended strongly all afternoon, only cracking twice. Luton cut the lead with their first score, moving the ball from side to side in the 22 before scoring wide out.

Biggleswade responded straight away with a great run from Sam Woods creating an opportunity for Dom Nott to grab Biggleswade’s third try.

The fourth soon followed after an optimistic clearance kick by Luton back up the centre of the park. Full-back Jack Sharp gathered the ball safely and launched centre Michael Hall on a scything run into the heart of the Luton defence. The ball found its way to winger Tom Anderson who crossed for Biggleswade’s fourth try and the bonus point.

Turning round 22-7 down Luton briefly threatened a revival but that only resulted in a second converted try.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luton kept infringing so Woods dealt out the punishment. He slotted home three successful penalties to stretch Biggleswade’s tally past 30 points and a comfortable win.

Scorers: John Richardson, Ben Yates, Dom Nott, Kyle Loan. Sam Woods added one conversion and three penalties.