Plenty of pike landed by Shefford & District member but carp prove hard to come by

Andrew Dewar once again enjoyed success at The Airman.

Catch reports suggest that pike were the species that were most actively on the hunt for food.

Andrew Dewar once again enjoyed success at The Airman with a midweek session producing a new PB pike of 22lb 3oz, another specimen of 19lb and a smaller unweighed pike.

Andrew returned on Saturday and landed pike of 18lb 2oz and 11lb 8oz, with the larger pike identified as the same fish he had caught a week earlier.

Danny Bryan fished for pike with his grandson Noah and managed only one pike, but it turned out to be a 22lb specimen. Noah played the pike before Danny helped to safely land the fish.

The next club match will be held at The Airman on Sunday 20th November, which is free for members to enter. Any member wanting to fish the match should contact Nigel Gilbert (07931 215778 evenings and weekends only)

A number of volunteer work parties will be arranged over the coming months to carry out routine maintenance of our waters.

The first of these work arties will take place at Willington Lake on Sunday 27th November when the venue will be closed to fishing. All members are welcome to attend these work parties.

The work will concentrate on keeping the swims fishable, maintaining access and general tidying up. Volunteers should bring suitable clothing, boots, gloves and hand tools (e.g. loppers, bow saws, etc).

Advertisement