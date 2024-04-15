Lewis with his new bike the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR for the 2024 season. Photo: Colin Port Images

Smart said: "It's almost time for my first round in the all new Kawasaki Superteens Class at Bennetts British Superbikes. Winter testing on the new bike has taken place in Spain, this was mainly to get a set up on the bike.

"Testing has been great so far, I’m really getting on well with the new ZX4-RR and feeling comfortable. We have managed to iron out any little problems which is great.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have also taken part in some club racing and track days at the UK tracks where I will race.