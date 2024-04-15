Sandy racer takes part in Spanish testing
Smart said: "It's almost time for my first round in the all new Kawasaki Superteens Class at Bennetts British Superbikes. Winter testing on the new bike has taken place in Spain, this was mainly to get a set up on the bike.
"Testing has been great so far, I’m really getting on well with the new ZX4-RR and feeling comfortable. We have managed to iron out any little problems which is great.
“I have also taken part in some club racing and track days at the UK tracks where I will race.
"We'd like to thank all of our new and ongoing Sponsors that we have onboard for this season and our Club32 Members. Can't wait for my first round which is taking place at Oulton Park in Cheshire over the weekend of the 4-6 May."