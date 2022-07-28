Shefford DAA Fishing Report: Broom Lake proves popular with members again

Marc Ambrose with his 13lb Broom mirror.

Thankfully air temperatures have returned to near normal, but Shefford & District AA members should continue to remain vigilant and contact the EA incident hotline 0800 80 70 60 if fish are seen in distress, as well as contacting the club.

With virtually no rainfall in recent weeks river levels and flows remain low.

Broom Lake once again proved a popular venue for members and hosted the latest match on Sunday. Neil Bygrave included a bonus tench in his net of silvers taken mainly on feeder and waggler tactics for a winning weight of 14lb 8oz.

Michael Ambrose with his 13lb 8oz Broom mirror

Nigel Gilbert was runner up with 3lb 12oz of silvers whilst Graham Bygrave was third with 3lb 3oz, but Graham rued a lost carp early on in the match.

Terry Peniston’s Saturday session produced eight commons between 10lb 4oz and 17lb, plus four bream to 5lb. Meanwhile, Michael Ambrose landed a mirror of 13lb 8oz, Marc Ambrose a mirror of 13lb, and after a few abortive runs Michael Huntley finally hooked into a 12lb 2oz common.

Please note that The Airman will host the next club match on Sunday 21st August, which is free to enter with optional pools available. Draw is at 08.30 with fishing from 09.30-15.00.

Anyone wanting to fish the match should contact Nigel Gilbert (07931 215778 evenings and weekends only). The Airman must be vacated by 00.01 on the day of the match and will reopen two hours after the match has finished.

Terry Peniston's 17lb Broom common.