Andrew Knight with his 15lb 3oz catch.

More rainfall will be required over the coming months to recharge groundwater levels that has resulted in low water levels on many stillwaters across the region.

Andrew Dewar enjoyed a very successful pike session at The Airman on Saturday landing four double figure pike weighing 12lb 2oz, 14lb 2oz, 14lb 5oz and 18lb 6oz. The next club match will be held at The Airman on Sunday 20th November, which is free for members to enter. Any member wanting to fish the match should contact Nigel Gilbert (07931 215778 evenings and weekends only)

Mick Baldwin has been a regular daytime visitor to Broom Lake making 31 visits between 28th March and 21st October, which have resulted in 1,364lb of fish (i.e. an average of 44lb per session).

Peter Thompson's 5lb 12oz tench.

Mick has targeted the bream using ledger tactics on relatively light rods but using sufficiently strong tackle to land any carp that take his baits. In total Mick had amassed 189 bream, 28 carp, 4 tench and a 1lb 10oz perch.

Despite the mild temperatures, Mick struggled on his trip last Friday with just two bites within minutes of each other resulting in two decent bream.

This was a sign that the match held on Sunday might not produce the expected weights of bream. Those fishing the match were greeted by hours of torrential rain making ledger tactics the only viable option until the last couple of hours.

Mick Baldwin won the match with a single bream of 5lb 4oz with other weights made up of small roach, rudd and perch taken on the float after the torrential rain subsided.

Andy Dewar's 18lb 6oz pike.

Tony Hickmott was second with 1lb 14oz, Nigel Gilbert third with 1lb 5oz and Dave Baker fourth with 1lb 2oz.

Peter Thompson also struggled on a recent trip with a tench of 5lb 12oz the only fish of his session.