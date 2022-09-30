Shefford & District AA: Drop in temperatures affects catches

Terry Peniston with his 23lb 3oz Broom common.

Some Shefford & District AA members have continued to enjoy some good catches during the week, but the rapid drop in temperatures over the weekend appeared to have a negative impact on catches.

Graham Potter landed a 16lb mirror from Broom Lake early in the week. Terry Peniston fished Friday morning and landed a mirror of 12lb 6oz and two bream to 5lb. Terry returned on Saturday and landed a 3lb bream and 12lb common before his swim went quiet for a few hours, so he decided to move swims and was rewarded with commons of 11lb and 23lb 3oz, plus two bream to 4lb.

The participants of the latest match fished at Willington Lake were greeted with a cold northerly wind and gin clear water. Neil Bygrave required only 1lb 6oz of mainly small rudd to win. When bites totally dried up on his float line due to pike activity, Neil managed to catch a few more rudd on the feeder. Richard Bell was second with 1lb 3oz of small rudd, roach, bleak and perch, and Nigel Gilbert and Aiden Price Smith tied for third with just 6oz apiece.