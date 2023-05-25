Smart’s top ten finishes at Donington Park

Lewis Smart at Donington Park. Photo: Colin Port.

​Having gone eighth fastest in practice and then seventh in qualifying, Smart started race one strongly and was third going into turn one.

He was briefly up to second but after twice missing a gear which affected his progress, he dropped back to fifth place before a red flag stopped the race with four laps to go and P5 was secured.

In race two, Smart again began well but the lead group soon pulled away with Smart at one point dropping back to 14th.

But he fought back well to head the second group of riders after some close battles and was able to finish in eighth place.