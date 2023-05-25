News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Smart’s top ten finishes at Donington Park

​Sandy racer Lewis Smart secured two top ten finishes in the HEL British Junior Supersport Championship at Donington Park.
By Sports Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Lewis Smart at Donington Park. Photo: Colin Port.Lewis Smart at Donington Park. Photo: Colin Port.
Lewis Smart at Donington Park. Photo: Colin Port.

​Having gone eighth fastest in practice and then seventh in qualifying, Smart started race one strongly and was third going into turn one.

He was briefly up to second but after twice missing a gear which affected his progress, he dropped back to fifth place before a red flag stopped the race with four laps to go and P5 was secured.

In race two, Smart again began well but the lead group soon pulled away with Smart at one point dropping back to 14th.

But he fought back well to head the second group of riders after some close battles and was able to finish in eighth place.

Most Popular

Smart said afterwards: “Overall I'm really happy with how the weekend went and two top ten finishes. A massive thank you to all my sponsors who are helping me out throughout the season.”