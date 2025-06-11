Tough day for Biggleswade CC's teams​

Action from the seconds' game with Ickwell. Photo by Richard Southan.

​Two defeats and a weather-enforced abandonment made it a tough weekend for Biggleswade CC’s teams.

​The firsts travelled to Godmanchester and put in a decent shift when asked to bat first.

This was largely thanks to a 52 opening partnership, including another half century for George Boyd and 18 for Joe Randall.

At 107-9 things were looking a bit bleak, until Chinmay Brahme and Max Smith put on 34 for the last wicket to rack up a respectable 141 all out.

In reply, Godmanchester knew they had to get on with it to beat the weather. They went hard from the start and, despite good bowling from Smith and Luke Peters, they knocked it off four down with plenty of time to spare.

In a similar sequence of events at home to Ickwell, three of the second XI’s top four started well, with 21 for Ben Fensome, 17 for Asif Mankarathodi and 14 for Ben Sharp against Ickwell’s best bowlers.

At 70-3 in 16 overs, things were looking good. After this though, no-one else made double figures and Biggleswade slumped to 97 all out.

Nonetheless, a sterling bowling effort saw Biggleswade pile on the pressure and take five wickets and some vital points, Mankarathodi and Ciaran Boyle taking two wickets each.

Finally, the thirds were well in with a chance for a win before the weather put paid to any hopes.

A solid opening partnership between youngsters Stuart Garwood and Chris Brown set up skipper Ben Bond for a majestic 62.

The 125 set was a good score, and with them at 38-1 Biggleswade would have backed themselves to get the win before the rain set in.

This weekend sees the first XI go to Stamford Town while the seconds are at home again, this time to Sawtry. The thirds will make the trip to Evesholt.