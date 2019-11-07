Trophy successes for Beadlow Manor youngsters

Ben Loveard and Anabella Hay came out on top as Beadlow Manor's junior club championships were played out over the Baroness course.

Both scratch and handicap titles were on the line.

Beadlow Manor handicap and scratch champions Anabella Hay and Ben Loveard.

For the scratch title, no-one could match the exemplary round returned by Ben Loveard (hcp 1).

In soggy conditions the youngster, who recently represented England Schools and has been selected for England training, put together a one-over-par 72 to comfortably secure the title.

The handicap was a much closer affair with Jack Munson (hcp 9) playing some good golf for a nett 70 which, despite nett 71 scores from Ben Smart (hcp 16) and George Tebbutt (hcp 14), looked to be good enough.

But Anabella Hay (hcp 29), playing in the last group, had quietly put together her round of the season and became junior handicap champion with a fantastic nett 66.

Despite Beadlow Manor juniors bowing out in a rain-affected semi-final of the JTG event played on temporary greens at Bridgwater in Somerset, recent results in the Vale League did see a title won as Beadlow took the league on countback from Woburn.

Both teams finished on nine points after six matches with an identical ‘for and against’ record of individual rubbers, so it was decided on the head-to-head which Beadlow won, beating Woburn 4-2 in their last match away on the Duchess Course at Woburn.

The result saw Beadlow Manor travel to Harewood Downs last week to represent the Vale League and play against the winners of the Chiltern League (the home club) and the Thames Valley (Castle Royle) for the Bert Yates Trophy.

Teams of six using the stableford scoring format (with four scores to count) took on a challenging course, with immaculate and lightning quick greens.

Loveard, Munson and Hay were joined by Harry Lake (hcp 10), Robbie Simpson (hcp 15) and Will Chapman (hcp 29) in the team and Loveard again led the way with 34 points, followed by Munson, Simpson and Hay, all with 32 points.

The resulting total of 130 saw Beadlow pip the hosts by three points with Castle Royle in third, to secure a second competition win in as many weeks and a successful end to the junior season.