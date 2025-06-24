Positive weekend for Sandy's Lewis Smart

Lewis Smart at Murrays corner, Snetterton last weekend.

Biggleswade's Lewis Smart was racing at the British Superbike Championship Round 3 at Snetterton in Norfolk.

Racing in the Pirelli National Sportbike Championship aboard my MIH Solutions Macadam Racing Triumph 660.

Lewis Smart's results from the weekend were eight FP1 - P8 and 21st in FP2, 12th in qualifying and 13th in the race.

Smart said: "I started off the weekend strong in FP1 (free practice) feeling good but had a few setup issues as I got faster in the session. Going into FP2 we made some setup changes, but unfortunately we went in the wrong direction. After reading through the data from the bike I was confident going into qualifying.

Lewis Smart. In The Zone.

"The bike felt mint in qualifying, I worked with my teammates on track and finished the session in P12. Starting on row 4 for the race. I got a good launch and was with the group battling for 8th but I just couldn’t stay with them after lap 4 and found myself in a lonely race.

"i kept putting in the laps on my own and finished in P13. Overall it was a good weekend with still some work to be done but we have moved forward with bike setup and happy going into Knockhill in 2 weeks."

Next up is the Knockhill circuit in Scorland for round 4 over the weekend of 4th-6th of July.