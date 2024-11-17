Potton lose to second placed Cockfosters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Potton were beaten 2-0 by second-placed Cockfosters as injuries hit hard.

They had at least five first team squad unavailable for selection for one reason or another. Such was the extent of the problems was that Shane Fox, normally a centre forward, had to play centre half.

Cockfosters started brightly with Grantham making a fast run and seeing his shot blocked, before James Hoskins saved a close range header from Da Cruz following a corner. Potton retaliated when Josh Brown played a through ball to Jordan Brown who rounded the keeper and just as he was about to shoot into an empty net a defender tackled to send it for a corner. Nosike saw his free kick saved by Hoskins this was followed by a save in the top corner by Hoskins from Foster.

A good passing movement by Potton involving Dan Wappett and Harry Forde ended with Jordan Brown shooting weakly. Cole Butler had an effort from 35yards go narrowly wide of the post. Just before half time Michael sent a dangerous centre across the Potton goal.

Potton had battled well in the first half to stay in this match. Goulandris fired a centre across the Potton goal but no one was on hand to convert it.

Butler was high with his shot and at the other end Cruz was wide following a long throw in. In the 55th minute Goulandris was allowed to run with the ball and his shot went just inside the post to give Cockfosters the lead. Grantham shot straight at Hoskins and at the other end Butler saw his frere kick saved. Fox was now moved up into the attack and he centred across the goal with no Potton player on hand to apply the finishing touch.

In the 88th minute a shot from Gordon took a wicked deflection off a Potton defender, giving Hoskins no chance to save, to give Cockfosters a two goal lead. Potton battled to the end with Fox seeing his shot blocked and then Butler’s free kick went over the bar.