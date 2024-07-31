Potton recover from opening day loss to beat Baldock
For the first league match of the season, Potton travelled to London Lions with just five players out of last season’s squad in the 16 named.
On an excellent playing surface, in the first half Lions played some good pass and run football and Potton had a job to get into the match.
Early on Land had a shot deflected for a corner by Sammy Fisher-Diaz and then a quick break by Lions saw Hoskins save with his feet at the expense of another corner.
A good passing movement down the right between Goldberg and Land then saw their cross netted at close range by Davis in the 14th minute.
Worse was to follow for Potton when Fisher-Diaz went down with concussion after a collision and he will now be out for three weeks.
Perkins headed wide when well placed and in a goalmouth scramble Potton blocked several shots, then in the final minutes of the half Jaiden Fitzpatrick did well to clear a shot from Land.
Potton started brightly in the second half and Chris Manangu saw his effort blocked by the keeper, then following a corner, Creese fired well over the bar as Potton were guilty of giving the ball away and not marking tightly.
In the 70th minute poor defending by Potton allowed Shalom to score from close range within 30 seconds of him coming on as substitute.
After Potton gave the ball away again Shalom shot wide, and in the closing minutes Nigel Chikamba shot over the bar.
During the second-half Potton used their four other substitutes and all players did not give up and blocked several goalbound attempts.
On Tuesday night, Potton then claimed their first win of the season by beating Baldock Town 3-2.
Remell Stirling fired the visitors in front early on, and it took until the hour mark for Potton to get level as Baldock were appealing for offside and the ball was played into the penalty area for Melanijus Butkus to score from close range
Substitute Chris Mananga was then played in the clear and with the keeper advancing Mananga saw his shot rebound to safety after hitting the cross bar.
In the 70th minute Potton took the lead as a centre from Crowter saw a goalmouth scramble with eventually James Smith putting the ball in the net.
In he 83rd minute Potton increased their lead when Trey Kwayle played a through ball to Ryan Lamond who managed to slot home, Jack Young scoring a late consolation for Baldock.
Potton will next entertain White Ensign in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday 3 August. White Ensign are based near Southend and play in the Essex Senior League.
