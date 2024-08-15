Potton recover to beat Dynamos but lose in midweek

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After conceding a goal in the 8th minute Potton fought back well to win 3-2 to gain three deserved points

A young Aylesbury side started strongly and Josh Brown did well to clear a dangerous cross from Anderson. Aylesbury continued to press and when Potton lost possession down their left Madu made a quick run and his centre was converted at close range by Baldwin in the 8th minute. Potton fought back and after a goalmouth scramble Christopher Mananga hit the cross bar. At the other end Baldwin saw his shot saved at full length by James Hoskins. A good move between Reece Crowter and Rakeem Kamara ended with Kamara shooting narrowly wide. In the 23rd minute Crowter sent over a good cross that was converted at close range by Jesse Armoo to equalise. Raffel shot over the bar and Potton soon counter attacked with Crowter sending in a good cross that Kamara dived for and chested over the bar. In the 40th minute Potton took the lead when following a Jack Thomas free kick Dan Wappett headed home from close range. Daffel had a 30 yard shot saved by Hoskins and just before half-time James Smith headed wide from a free kick. HT 1-2

Aylesbury started the second half brightly and Hoskins did well to save following a goalmouth scramble. In the 58th minute Aylesbury equalised when following a corner Jenkins was left unmarked in the 6 yard box to score. Potton fought back and Crowter played Kamara through but he failed to get his shot in. At the other end Baldwin shot straight at Hoskins and Potton counter attacked with a centre from Crowter coming to nothing. Kamara saw his shot saved but in the 80th minute Kamara was played through and his low shot just inside the post gave Potton the lead. Ryan Lamont fired over. In the 9th minute of added time goalkeeper Hoskins was sent to the sin bin. He was replaced by Jack Galatis meaning one of the outfield players, Kamara, had to leave the field. In the next four minutes Galatis made a couple of good saves before the referees whistle ended the match after 13 minutes of added time. FT 2-3

Potton United: James Hoskins, Essa Rashan, Jack Thomas, Josh Brown, James Smith (Tyler Morgan), Dan Wappett (Jaiden Fitzpatrick), Ryan Lamond, Rakeem Kamara (Jack Galatis), Christopher Mananga (Charlie Clarke), Jesse Armoo, Reece Crowter (Melanijus Butkis)

Potton United beat Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Saturday.

So Potton returned with three points for their second league win of the season. The main talking point after the game, which was played in good spirits and no really nasty tackles, was how the referee had allowed play to flow for about the first thirty minutes and then started to produce yellow cards—6 to Potton and 1 to Aylesbury. What Potton will have to learn from this is only the captains are now allowed to talk to the referee.