Potton United boss working hard to rebuild coaching staff ahead of the new season

Potton United boss Gary Jackson has been hard at work rebuilding his coaching staff ahead of the new season that starts in August.

Jackson has made three new appointments to his backroom staff, although two of them will also be doing their bit on the pitch as they take on dual roles.

First through the door is Jack Galatis, who has turned down a number of offers to become Potton’s new player/assistant manager.

Jackson has also taken full advantage of the existing squad and promoted Jack Thomas to become the new player/coach.

Potton will be aiming to build on last season's ninth-place finish.

Clifton FC, meanwhile, have also agreed to allow Finn Shanley to join the Royals as first team coach, while maintaining a direct link between the two clubs.

Jackson is delighted with the appointments, and said: “I could not be happier with the team we have started to put in place now for next season.

"Choosing young coaches over some with more experience options will bring us several benefits.

"They are fresh perspectives, innovative ideas and a different kind of energy to the team.

"While I still have some more work to do to put the final touches to the team I am buzzing that we have a very passionate and motivated team that are keen to get started and prove themselves.”

Potton will once again be playing in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division next season.