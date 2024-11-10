Potton exited the Isuzu FA Vase with a below-par performance at Walsham Le Willows on Saturday (writes Nigel Westhorp).

The cause was not helped by conceding two goals in the first 12 minutes and then it was an uphill battle.

Potton had an appeal for a penalty turned down in the opening minute and then from a corner Twinn headed home from close range to give Walsham an early lead.

Nicholls shot over the bar and in the 12th minute Bugg was brought down in the penalty area and he got up to score from the penalty spot for goal number two.

Potton were getting more into the game and Mike Evans saw his shot blocked, then Cole Butler, Josh Brown and Reece Crowter all went close.

In the 33rd minute Nicholls broke into the Potton penalty area and Jack Thomas fouled him to concede a penalty and was shown a yellow card by the referee. This time Galatis saved Bugg’s spot kick.

Eddie Connolly saw a header saved and Walsham’s Glover had a goal ruled out for offside, as the hosts led 2-0 at the break.

Walsham started strongly for the start of the second half with Galatis having to dive at the feet of Glover to save.

Both sides created chances but Walsham netted their third through Nicholls’ shot from the edge of the penalty area and the tie was over. ​On the day, the better team won breaking away faster and creating more chances. To Potton’s credit they fought until the final whistle.

Potton host Cockfosters in the league this weekend.