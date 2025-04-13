Potton United pay dearly for own goals in defeat to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos

Potton United scored two own goals during a nightmare start against Aylesbury

Potton got off to the worst possible start conceding two own goals in the first 18 minutes.

They fought back, scored after a penalty but after that had trouble breaking down a strong Aylesbury defence.

Aylesbury attacked from the kick off and Peake-Pijen forced a full length save from Sam Galatis. In the second minute following a long throw in from Ebondo the ball went in off Mike Evans head into the net to give Aylesbury the lead. Aylesbury started to dominate and a through ball found Brown whose shot was deflected for a corner. Aylesbury were trying long thrown ins which Potton were having difficulty dealing with. For Potton Emmanuel Gbejuade made a run but shot wide.

In the 18th minute a fierce cross from Lawrence went into the net off the head of James Smith to give Aylesbury a two goal lead. Potton started to fight back and Gbejuade forced a good save from the keeper. Peter Murphy centred a good ball but no one was on hand to put it in the net. Twice Tembua made good runs but shot over the bar. Just before the half time whistle Evans forced a good reflex save from the keeper who pushed it onto the bar and over for a corner.

Potton made a couple of substitutions at half time and in the 47th minute Eddie Connolly made a dribbling run into the penalty area and was upended and the referee immediately pointed to the penalty spot.Josh Brown’s kick was saved by the keeper but it rebounded into play and Brown followed up put it into the net to reduce the lead.

Galatis did well to save a free kick from Peake-Pijen and then Moore made a good run before shooting over the bar. Potton were coming more into the game but were having trouble getting past the strong Aylesbury defenders. Nikolay Rusev and Reece Crowter combined well to force a corner and then Gbejuade tried a long range shot that was easily collected by the keeper.

It was then the turn of Connolly and Alfie Turner to combine well to force another save from the keeper. Jesse Armoo side footed a shot wide of the post and at the other end Lawrence shot wide of the post. With Potton appearing to get on top, in the 67th minute Armoo was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes for his continual comments to the referee. This took the edge off Potton’s play but fortunately Aylesbury did not trouble Galatis in this period. On Armoo’s return the nearest Potton came to scoring was when a shot from Crowter was well saved by the keeper.

Next Saturday 19 April Potton are at Away to Biggleswade United in the last league match of the season KO 3.00pm.

The Hutchinson Hollow will stage two cup finals. First the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division Cup on Wednesday 23 April KO 7.45 between Biggleswade United and Milton Keynes Irish. Second the Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup on Friday 25 April KO 7.30pm between Ampthill Town Colts and Kempston Athletic.