Potton United pick up a first point of season at Kempston Rovers

Potton United have their first point of the season after a draw at Kempton Rovers.

Potton gained their first point of the season with this draw at Kempston, although they had a last minute goal ruled out with a disputed offside decision.

Kempston started strongly and a long ball over the top ended with Sam Galatis colliding with Akinbobola. Play became scrappy for the first quarter of an hour. Reece Crowter went close with a shot that went just wide of the post.

Kempston were quick on the break and twice long balls found Akinbobola who fired over the goal. Eddie Connolly played Spencer O’Leary through but he shot straight at the keeper before Cameron Watson, from close in, headed over from a corner. In the 36 minute Kempston took the lead when Jessop centred for Akinbobola to score with an overhead kick. Former Potton player Nathan Mullins saw his shot blocked before he centred for Akinbobola to miss from close range. As the referee blew his watch it was really an unforgettable 45 minutes for Potton.

Words must have been said at half time because Potton came out on the front foot with Freddie Moriarty having a shot blocked and Crowter having his shot deflected for a corner. From the corner Watson headed over the bar. Potton had a let off when a shot from Stirling hit the cross bar and from the resulting rebound Potton quickly moved the ball to the other end for Crowter to force a full length save by the keeper.

Minutes later the keeper saved with his feet from Crowter. Akinbobola played Stirling through but his shot was wide. Play moved to the other end with Alex Georgiou shooting wide. In the 81st minute Potton equalised when a long clearance went over the head of the last defender and with the keeper coming out it also went over his head and left Freddie Moriarty with the simple task of shooting into the empty net. Kempston were awarded a free kick just outside Potton’s penalty area but Mullin’s kick went over the bar. O’Leary made a good run down the left and his centre was met by Freddie Moriarty who forced a brilliant save from the keeper. Georgiou forced another brilliant save from the keeper in the corner of the goal. In the last minute of added time Potton had the ball in the net from a header from Freddie Moriarty, hitting another player on the way—not sure whether Potton or Kempston—but it was ruled offside. With that the referee blew the final whistle.

Potton dominated the second half but both teams had enough chances to have won the match.

Potton United: Sam Galatis, Ryan Lamond, Spencer O’Leary, Josh Brown, James Smith (Ben Holmes), Cameron Watson, Reece Crowter (Alex Georgiou), Mamadou Diallo (Devonte Simms), Freddie Moriarty, Jack Moriarty (Harvey Vegh), Eddie Connolly (Harley Fonti)

Next up is home League match against Crawley Green on Saturday 6 September.