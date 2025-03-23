Potton United pick up away point at Dunstable on Non-League Day

Potton United picked up a decent away point in front of a big crowd.

Potton United drew 0-0 at Dunstabe United in front of a bumper Non -League crowd of 322 spectators.

Although they didn’t see any goals scored they saw an entertaining match between two sides who wanted to play football.

The flow of the match was helped by a referee who had an excellent match.Potton had intended to start with Samuel Parker but he was injured in the pre-match warm up so Ryan Lamond took his place and was awarded “Man of the Match” for his performance.

Rather unusually the match kicked off 4 minutes early and in the early minutes Eddie Connolly made a good run before shooting over the bar.Dunstable came into the game with Lodder being dangerous going forward. First of all the referee played a good advantage in allowing Lodder to run and his shot was wide of the post.

He then put in a dangerous centre before shooting over the bar. Potton started to come more into the match and when Rusev was fouled the free kick weas deflected for a corner. Lamond then saw his shot blocked and Emmanuel Gbejuade shot well over the bar. Meade shot wide for Dunstable and it was not until the 43rd minute that either keeper had to make a save and it was Dunstable’s keeper from Gbejuade.

After the interval Potton youngster Jack Young replaced Eddie Connolly and he injected some pace into the attacks. Lamond shot over before Sam Galatis had to save from Hayden.A centre from Christos Pedrithes was headed over his own cross bar by Ovingdon. A good run by Young finished with him passing to Turner whose weak shot was easily saved by the keeper.

Young saw his volley blocked before he passed to Lamond whose centre was headed over by Turner from close range. Lodder saw his shot blocked by James Smith and then Ovington headed over from a corner.Young shot high and wide and just before the final whistle Young forced a full length save by the keeper from his fierce shot.

Although it was an open game the Potton keeper Galatis only had one save to make whereas the Dunstable keeper had four to save.