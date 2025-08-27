Potton United progress in FA Vase after win at Rayleigh Town

Potton United made it through in the FA Vase after a 3-2 win at Rayleigh Town.

A Level Five team beating a Level Six team away from home, nothing unusual about that, it was seen on Friday at Barkingside, however a quick glance at the SMLP table prior to this game shows Potton bottom of the table with a record in all competitions of P 7 L 7 GF 6 GA 19. Admittedly just the one heavy defeat by Tring Athletic on the opening day of the season, though in view of the visitors poor start to the season, there must have been a high level of confidence that passage into the next round of the Vase for Rayleigh (whose own form has been fairly good only losing one of their opening six league games) would not be an onerous task. In fact for the opening ten minutes with the direction of travel being almost entirely in the direction of the Potton goal then the expectations were going to be realised as the visiting defence obviously low in confidence struggled to maintain any defensive shape. They were fortunate not to concede in the opening minute when Sam Galatis in the Potton goal fumbled a header from Jahvid Irish but was fortunate to see that the rebound struck by Tommy Sykes was directed straight back at the Potton keeper. Soon after a low right wing cross from Sykes travelled unrequited across the face of the Potton goal, this was followed by an unorthodox volley from Lou Bazely that Galatis held as it dipped under the bar. To conclude Galatis made two remarkable saves in quick succession saving at point blank range from Bazely and then throwing himself to the opposite side of his net in order to block the rebound from Irish. The fact that the visitors navigated the first twenty minutes without conceding came as a surprise given the pressure that they were under but also enhanced their defensive confidence. They also started to push forward with Reece Crowter being a particular threat on the right. The previously under employed Dan Blockley saved relatively comfortably a Crowter shot from out by the touchline which generated a degree of power, the Rayleigh keeper then made a smart save to his right to hold onto a well directed header from Cameron Waters. As the first half neared its conclusion, it was difficult to conceive that an increasingly threatening Potton team had made such an abject start to the season. Given the open nature of play, it was a little surprising that the first half remained goalless though what was of concern that two of our party Messrs Sungater and Stevenson had both seen games without goals the previous afternoon, perhaps a warning that the visit from this season nuls is coming near. Thankfully, the threat of a goalless contest only lasted five minutes into the second half when Potton took a not undeserved lead when a long throw from Mamadou Diallo was flicked on at the near post across the face for Crowter to convert past Blockley from close range. What was becoming important at this stage was the increasing confidence of the visitors defence with Irish becoming increasingly frustrated at being caught offside on too many occasions. A rare opening did arise for Rayleigh as Irish for once remaining onside attempted to place wide of Galatis, however even though the Potton keeper's feet were not the most co-ordinated he managed to just about clear. The confidence of the Potton defence was matched by their midfield and attack with a flowing move which concluded with Harvey Fonti's shot being directed straight into Blockley's midriff. With an hour played, Potton doubled their advantage courtesy of Crowter heading in from close range after a corner from Ryan Lamond was headed across the face of the goal. A two goal lead at this stage looked a very difficult task for Rayleigh to overcome, the task at hand should actually have become impossible however the visitors missed a penalty halfway through the second half after Crowter attempting to get past Michael Ogunoye tumbled over the latter's outstretched boot (the already cautioned Ogunoye was from this angle somewhat fortunate to remain on the pitch). The Potton penalty struck by Freddie Moriarty was directed far too close to Blockley who did not have to move far in order to block. Within fifteen minutes of the penalty miss, there was the belief that Moriarty's weak spot kick was going to be a crucial miss as Rayleigh inverted the game in order to level the scores. This was achieved firstly with a favourable bounce off of a Potton defender from an Irish shot rebounding into the path of Dylan Jones who placed past Gelatis and then secondly with a perfectly directed corner from Charlie Sanders right in front of the near post which rebounded off of a Potton defender and past his own keeper and the hosts were level. The impetus was clearly with the hosts, however the unpredictability of the game did not anticipate that what turned out to be the winner would be scored by Potton with a long free kick from Matt Gilbert reaching Moriarty via a flick onwards and he headed down and past an exposed Blockley. A captivating final minutes saw Rayleigh flood forwards but apart from a scramble after a Ben Baxter cross which somehow saw the ball travel wide of the Potton far post, the Potton defence managed to hold onto their advantage. The frustrations of the Rayleigh bench after the referee failed to award a penalty after an alleged handball during the above scramble saw them use industrial language in his direction, which in turn saw the official send the home manager off. Should be added that the referee who was of a certain vintage showed an authoritative calm throughout and was not going to stand for any unpleasantness directed towards him. Potton now entertain Hutton in the next round