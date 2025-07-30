Potton United slip to defeat at Dunstable after poor start is costly

Potton United trailed 3-0 at half-time after a costly poor start.

A very poor start by Potton saw them concede three goals in the first 21 minutes, but they fought back and played some good competitive football but could only score one goal in the second half.

Lodder had an early shot for Dunstable but they took the lead in the 2nd minute when a ball was played behind Potton’s defence and Gleeson squared for Lodder to have a simple tap in. Dunstable were quick and dangerous on the break but Potton retaliated with a good move between Eddie Connolly and Nikolay Rusev ended with Rusev shooting narrowly wide of the goal.

In the 18th minute Dunstable increased their lead when the ball was played to Brown who beat two defenders and scored with a low shot giving keeper Sam Galatis no chance. Worse was to follow 3 minutes later when Dunstable were awarded a free kick just outs the penalty are and Smith played the ball on the ground to Lodder who had the easy task of putting it into the net.

This seemed to wake Potton up with Reece Crowter having two shots blocked, a through ball to Matt Gilbert saw him shoot narrowly wide of the post and Connolly shot over the bar. Just before half time the keeper saved from Rusev.

An early attack from Dunstable saw Gleeson centre but Brown missed the chance. Potton were awarded a free kick just outside the penalty are but Crowter's kick was blocked. Potton reduced the arrears in the 55th minute when Rusev tackled a defender and went through to score with a low shot.

After a mis kick by a Potton defender Lodder saw his shot saved by Galatis. Soon afterwards Potton appealed for a penalty after Rusev had been upended in the box but the referee waved away their appeals.Cameron Watson deflected a shot for a corner and then a poor pass allowed Lodder to run through but his shot was blocked. Potton continued to chase and at times played some good football but failed to test the keeper.

Potton United: Sam Galatis, Toby Gibbs (Jamie Box), Ryan Lamond (Josh Adeyileks), Josh Brown (Ben Holmes), Cameron Watson, Peter Murphy (Mamadou Diallo), Reece Crowter, Christos Pedrithes (Harvey Vegh), Nikolay Rusev, Eddie Connolly, Matt Gilbert, Josh Adeyileks

Potton used all their substitutes in this match and the Management now have to decide which is the best formation to play against Eynesbury Rovers in the Extra Preliminary Round of the FA Cup on Saturday 2 August.