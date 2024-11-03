Potton up to third after win

Potton United moved up to third in the SSML Premier with a 4-1 win at home to Wormley Rovers on Saturday.

Potton were without four regular first team players and their replacements performed exceedingly well, while Reece Crowter returned to the subs bench after a long spell out injured.

A free kick from Eddie Connolly was just wide of the post before Potton took the lead in the 12th minute when the keeper fumbled a shot from Emmanuel Gbejuade and Jordan Brown pounced to score from close range.

But in the 29th minute Potton conceded a needless corner and from this Louis Offer headed in at the near post to equalise.

In the 32nd minute Potton made a quick breakaway, with the referee playing an excellent advantage after a foul, and Gbetuade forced a mistake by the full-back allowing Jordan Brown in to restore Potton’s lead.

James Hoskins had to save twice from Wormley efforts before the break while Jordan Brown and Connolly also went close for Potton.

Potton started the second half brightly with a shot from Connolly being tipped by the keeper onto the cross bar.

Mosanya was allowed to run with the ball but shot wide and then Mulqueen turned and saw his shot well saved by Hoskins, before in the 64th minute Potton made a quick breakaway that finished with Jordan Brown passing to Connolly who calmly shot into the net for goal number three.

The keeper then had to save at the feet of Sammy Fisher-Diaz and then produced a great save from Connolly.

Wormley applied some pressure now with Asieda shooting over the bar and in a goalmouth scramble in the Potton area Hoskins did eventually dive on the ball to clear.

Essa Rashan played a through ball to Jordan Brown whose shot rattled the crossbar, before King saw Hoskins save his shot and Barrett was put through for Hoskins to save at the expense of a corner.

Then in the 87th minute Jordan Brown was in the clear and passed to Markel Cousins to score the fourth goal and make the game safe for Potton.

​After a Hinchingbrooke Cup tie at home to Letchworth on Wednesday (6th), Potton visit Walsham Le Willows in the second round of The Isuzu FA Vase on Saturday.