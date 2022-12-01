We are almost two weeks into the greatest global footballing event, the World Cup. The tournament, being held in Qatar, has thrown up some major surprises too such as Saudi Arabia beating one of the favourites, Argentina.

The group stages are now coming to an end, with the last of the final group stage matches to be played tomorrow (Group H and G). Qatar and Ecuador were the first teams to be knocked out, with the hosts failing to secure a single point, and scoring just once.

Advertisement

Four of the fixtures in the Round of 16 have already been confirmed. The Netherlands will take on the USA on December 3, whilst Argentina will face Australia on December 4.

Group B winners England have also secured safe passage through to the last 16, and will face AFCON winners Senegal. The Three Lions secured top spot after a routine, 3-0 win against Wales on Tuesday.

It ended a successful group stage campaign for Gareth Southgate’s men. They finished top of statistically the hardest group in the tournament, without losing and conceding just two goals.

Who is playing at the World Cup today? (December 1)

Advertisement

Canada v Morocco - BBC Two - 3pm kick off

Advertisement

Belgium v Croatia - BBC One - 3pm kick off

Japan v Spain - ITV1 - 7pm kick off

Advertisement