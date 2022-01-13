A winning weekend for Biggleswade Rugby Club

Tash Cooper touches down to score Biggleswade Ladies’ second try in their win over Buckingham Swans 2nd. Picture by David Kay

It was a fine weekend for Biggleswade Rugby Club as all three of their men’s senior sides and their ladies team picked up victories.

The men’s first team were emphatic 66-0 home winners over Thorney while the thirds saw off Shelford 4th by a 44-12 scoreline.

The seconds saw their league game postponed so, instead, made the trip to take on Hatfield in a friendly and returned with a 36-7 success.

Biggy took a well-deserved lead when Kieran Brasier set up Jack Davidson to score with Luke Haverly adding a challenging conversion.

Brasier then scored himself after good work from Matt Cowley and Ross MacLaughlin before the next try was a just reward for the forwards.

Jack Sharp had good ball from the back of a line-out, allowing Dave Leslie to break through a gap and score under the sticks for another seven points.

Tom Richardson was the next to go over with Haverly again adding the extras but Hatfield replied with a try of their own after an interception.

But there was still one more score to come from Biggy as the home side gave away a penalty on the 5m line and Cowley took a quick tap and went through the gap.

After a series of frustratingly narrow losses before Christmas, Biggy Ladies started the new year with an excellent 17-5 home win against top of the table Buckingham Swans 2nd.

Biggy piled on the pressure from the start and they worked the ball across both sides of the pitch before prop Laura Critchlow burst through to score with a quick carry over the line.

Swans could not get out of their half, and when they tried kicks over the top, Biggy fullback Tash Cooper was perfectly positioned to make a series of rock-solid catches, including a great running take on the halfway line and a storming solo run through half of the Swans’ team to cross the line and make it 10-0.

Biggy added a third try when Amy Humphries broke through the gain line and captain Lauren Poole powered through on a support run to score with Bex Young adding the conversion.

Biggy’s defensive line momentarily lost its shape and Swans broke a tackle and made ground to score under the posts.