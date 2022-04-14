Biggleswade firsts clinch the title and a club double is still on

Biggleswade's first team celebrate in style after they won the Midlands Four East (South) title thanks to an emphatic 69-3 victory over South Leicester

The 69-3 win saw them win the Midlands Four East (South) title with two games still to play and they still have the chance to complete the first unbeaten season in the club’s history.

Biggy's determination to seal promotion in style was obvious from the start and they opened up a 36-3 lead by half-time.

Jake Devereux set the ball rolling before further scores came from Tom Richardson, Luke Dillinger, Richard Sinclair, Dom Nott and Ollie Vagg.

The second half continued in the same vein.

The visitors defended well and held Biggy out until a fumbled pass was picked up by Luke Gadsby who went over to score.

Richardson collected his second after another wave of Biggy attacks eventually overwhelmed Leicester’s defence.

Sam Watson then went on to score three tries in a row in 20 minutes - his first hat-trick for the club.

As the finishers came on to rest tired legs, the return of Graham Williams and captain Gavin Taylor after injury was a welcome sight for supporters and a perfect way to round off a perfect day for the club.

The season could get even better for the club as Biggy 2nd still have a chance to become league champions and if they do it will be the first time in the club’s history that their first and second teams have won titles in the same season.

The seconds kept their hopes alive by maintaining their unbeaten home record with a 10-7 win over St Albans 3rd.

Trailing 7-0 at half-time, Biggy battled back and George Chapman knocked over a penalty to get them on the board. Biggy then reaped the rewards for their efforts when Chris Horgan went over and Chapman added the extras.

The rest of the game was a nervy affair and Biggy almost let the visitors back in the game after giving away a penalty in their 22 which the St Albans kicker missed.