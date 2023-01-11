Action from Melton Mowbray 1sts v Biggleswade 1sts (Photo by Lisa Dillinger)

Saturday saw the return of rugby for Biggleswade's Senior Men's sides – and the 1sts had a tough away battle on their hands.

Melton Mowbray Men’s 1sts 28 - 22 Biggleswade Men’s 1sts

Biggleswade Men’s 1sts played their first game of the New Year on a waterlogged pitch at Melton Mowbray on Saturday.

Despite windy conditions Biggy were determined to play expansive rugby, but it took a while to come.

Melton’s defensive line put scrum half Jack Sharp and the Biggy back line under pressure. Strong interlinking play between forwards and backs helped Biggy break through and offload. A final pass went forwards, giving a scrum to Melton just five metres from their own try line. Sharp pounced on a spilled pass from the base of the scrum, scoring in front of the posts. Elliot Tunstall converted.

The pressure was all from Biggleswade as they camped in the Melton half, but despite numerous attacks they couldn’t finish, leaving too many points going begging.

Finally the pressure did pay off after the Biggy forwards drew in Melton’s defence, creating an overlap for John Richardson to score in the far corner.

Melton were still on the back foot as Biggy almost crossed the line just before halftime.

After the break, Melton’s powerful forwards came out fighting, battering Biggy’s defence. Biggy had to put in rock solid, two-man hits to stop them breaking through.

Melton tried something different and kicked for the corner, winning their own lineout and working a well-drilled rolling maul over the try line from 10 metres out.

Biggleswade failed to regroup after the conversion, and Melton broke through several tackles to score their second converted try in five minutes.

Biggy’s open play defense was strong but when Kyle Loan and Dom Nott went off injured, Melton capitalised on the new advantage in the scrum, leading to a penalty try after collapsed scrums.

The relentless attack again pinned Biggy in their 22 as Melton used the cross-field wind. Their effective line-out/rolling maul tactic proved hard to stop and Melton added their fourth converted try.

Biggy needed to show heart to get something from the game.

With 10 minutes to play they found their shape and drove the home team back.

Creative footwork and a kick through from Richard Sinclair saw Kareem Davis score a much-needed try. With just minutes left to play, the conversion was drop-kicked to give Biggy a chance to claim the losing bonus point.

Melton supporters were shouting for the final whistle as Biggy’s Ben Yates used his strength to cross the try line to ensure his side rescued two points from a game which had slipped away from them.