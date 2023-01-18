Biggleswade & Royston Ladies 0 - 10 Bedford Blues Women

The newly-combined Biggleswade & Royston Ladies stepped on to the field as a team for the first time on Sunday, and put in a strong performance that showed real promise.

It was an impressive showing after just one joint training session together, against an established Bedford Blues side who were forced to fight for every point.

Team photo: Biggleswade & Royston Ladies. PIC: Carl Wolfenden

The match began with Big/Roy on the back foot, as the unfamiliar team took a few minutes to establish their structure and start to gel. Blues took advantage and initially dominated possession and territory with strong set pieces and good organisation.

But this was not going to be the easy game the opposition may have expected. From the start Big/Roy players showed their grit, making some big tackles and beginning to build a solid defensive wall.

A moment of individual skill saw Bedford’s lock finally break through after 15 minutes, but the unconverted try galvanised the home side, and saw them begin to put pressure on Bedford’s line out, win turnover ball, and use some clever kicks to gain ground.

Big/Roy came agonisingly close to equalling the score with some hard forward work leading to a skilful backs move across the pitch. The attack - which included a cheeky catflap offload - was stopped after the final pass with a corner flag tackle just inches from the line.

Minutes later, the backs again showed great hands, spreading the ball in the reverse direction, and almost reaching the line in the other corner.

After the break Bedford started well, building phases to suck opposing players in and passing out to exploit the resulting overlap, with Jemma Langton, one of Bedford’s five ex-Biggleswade players, scoring out wide.

But as in the first half, Big/Roy reacted with great heart, stepping up their workrate and growing stronger as the game progressed. Fly half Jaz Devereux combined well with winger Suzi Wenn in a break that gained valuable metres.

The momentum was with Big/Roy as they piled on the pressure in the final quarter, pinning Bedford in their 22 and threatening their line, forcing them to make several last ditch kicks to safety.

Bedford celebrated their 10-0 victory, but the new Biggleswade and Royston side had much to be proud of in a game that laid some valuable building blocks for the future.

A massive thank you to sponsor LF Jarvis & Son who provided pre-match buffets for both the Ladies match and the Girls matches which took place earlier in the day.

Back of the Match - Amelia Short

Forward of The Match - Hazel Cole (sponsored by Onyx Management Accounting Ltd)

Player of The Match - Jaz Devereux