Driving rain, strong winds, and a boggy pitch meant conditions were less than ideal for an expansive game of rugby at Langford Road on Saturday.

The weather played into the hands of visitors Northampton BBOBs, looking to rely on their big, strong pack of forwards in the attritional conditions.

What followed was a first half of colossal tackles as BBOBs used their size and strength to pin Biggleswade deep in their half.

Richard Sinclair slides over for Biggleswade's winning try, PIC: Tom Dillinger

BBOBs threw everything they could at the home side, but the outstanding ‘Fortress Biggy’ defence would not let them break through.

Half time allowed Biggy to regroup and focus on getting the better of BBOBs.

Biggy were keen to exploit the wind, now behind them, and to use their fitness against the opposition’s forwards as they tired.

With a reshuffled pack due to injuries, Biggy had had a tough afternoon in the scrum, but when Dom Nott stepped up this provided the platform his side needed. Eight reset scums later, the ball finally came back clean and Biggy were able to show what was possible once they had ball on the front foot.

A Biggy set piece move fuelled by the back line’s pace and handling skills created the space needed for full back Richard Sinclair to use his blistering acceleration to outpace the BBOBs’ defence and cross the try line for the only try of the game. Ben Cowling calmly stepped up to slot the conversion away with ease, despite the strong winds.

The remainder of the game fell back into the same pattern of closely-fought powerful contacts, with neither team being able to make much ground.

