Second half fightback sees Biggleswade seconds defeat Cuffley

Sport news

After their league game against Hitchin thirds was called off due to the opposition being short of players, Biggleswade Rugby Club’s Seconds were pleased to set up a replacement friendly at the weekend.

Cuffley Seconds were the visitors on Saturday, and proved good opposition as Biggleswade just ran out 20-17 winners following an exciting fightback.

In what was a real game of two halves, Biggy were 17-0 down at the break.

Having struggled to cope with the directness of the Cuffley pack, which dominated at the scrum, Biggleswade set about making changes.

A half-time reset and a desire to get greater width on the ball saw the home side begin to get a grip on the game.

Injuries to Biggy props saw the game go to uncontested scrums.

This nullified some of the visitors’ key strengths.

But it was also Biggleswade’s fitness and ability to find space that saw them fight back and take the lead, which they held onto at the death, sealing their comeback to end the contest 20-17 ahead.

After the game the club hosted a quiz night to raise money for club funds.