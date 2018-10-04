Biggy earn their Bourne supremacy in opener

In their first home league game of the season Biggleswade ended up as comfortable winners over newly promoted Bourne winning 29-0 in Midlands 3 East (South).

On a warm sunny afternoon it was hard work for both sides but eventually Biggleswade emerged as worthy winners scoring four tries and earning a bonus point.

The opening 20 minutes was very even as both sides sought to exploit a chink in the others armour.

The scrums were rock solid with neither side gaining an inch despite Biggleswade fielding a chunky if not over tall pack.

Thanks to the return of Michael Haddow absent last time out because of a friend’s wedding was a major force in the lineout where some quick ball was won.

A clean catch and pass to scrum half Luke Gadsby saw the ball quickly dispersed to the backs. Gadsby has quick hands and unerringly found Tom Flather making his debut at fly-half after many games on the wing or in the centre.

Flather too impressed in his new role. He mainly passed on the ball to the bulky centre pairing of Tom Seabrook and Denholm Tribeck looping round to create an overlap. When the chance arose he also tried the solo run having some success too.

After an unsuccessful penalty kick Elliot Tunstall was on target with the conversion of Biggleswade’s first try. It came after a kick through resulted in a five metre attacking scrum. Zack Pates started the move which ended with Tom Flather going over the line for the touchdown. Brought down short Flather stretched just enough to make the ball contact the white try line.

Before the break Biggleswade went further ahead with another try. A good move by the three-quarters ended with Gavin Taylor diving in at the corner. Gav was involved straight from the restart gathering the kick off. Biggleswade were awarded a penalty which Elliot Tunstall slotted home to extend Biggleswade’s lead.

Bourne’s best chance of points was a penalty which hit the post. The ball bounced back into the hands of number eight Sam Watson who led a charge downfield which almost ended in another Biggy score.

Another score did soon follow with centre Denholm Tribeck finishing off a good build up. Tunstall landed the conversion to put the game out of Bourne’s reach, but Biggleswade wanted more.

The bonus try came from Tribeck again who used his power to burst through tackles to score near the posts making the conversion an easy task for Elliot Tunstall.

After the disappointments of the first two games this was a good result for Biggleswade and moves them up a couple of places in the league table.

Next up though is a trip to Daventry who put a few points on Stamford last week but still came second.