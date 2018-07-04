Southill sail to a much needed victory in the Cambs League

Southill Park secured a much-welcome win in the Cambs League on Saturday.

The Saturday XI restricted Great Shelford to 163-9 in 50 overs.

Kieran Brasier (3-38), Tom Whitton (1-24), Ricky Chamberlain (1-13), Corey Tyler (2-24), Shaylen Tomlinson-Patel (1-33) and Jeremy Graves (1-23) were amongst the wickets.

Khaneal Statham picked up two catches behind the stumps but suffered a suspected hand fracture to add to the ever growing injury list.

Park knocked off the runs in just 24 overs with Andy Collins (55) leading the way.

The reliable Ben Slater (36), talented Tomlinson-Patel (21) and intelligent skipper Ben Wallis (22 not out) ensured a comprehensive seven wicket victory.

On Sunday at the SPCG the firsts defeated Luton Town & Indians by five wickets. Park bowled first with James Taylor (3-24), Jason George (1-20), Mehul Adatia (2-35), George Darlow (1-26), Dominic Chatfield (1-26) and Shaylen Tomlinson-Patel (1-24) taking the wickets.

Bhavik Talsania threw down the stumps for a fine run out, dismissing Luton for 156 in 40 overs.

Southill crossed the line in 34 overs with the ebullient Ajay Momi (58) and flamboyant Andy Collins (32) geting the innings off to a 54 run opening stand enabling action man Lee Hoggett (17 not out) and hard hitting Talsania (12 not out) to secure a big win.

There was not such good news from Luton as the seconds suffered anine wicket defeat on Sunday.

They were skittled for 61 with Colin Stubbs (10) the only batter to reach double figures.

The wicket taker for Park was Shaid Ali (1-13). This was one of those days.

On Saturday Park are scheduled to travel to Thriplow. On Sunday the firsts are at home to Flitwick while the IIs visit Eggington Foresters.