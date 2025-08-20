Unlucky own goal sees Arlesey win battle
Arlesey were quick on the break and applied early pressure with Potton defending well. Arlesey were award a free kick from about 25 yards that Sellers fired well over the bar.
Former Potton player Jordan Brown was put through and James Smith did well to tackle and clear. Arlesey were applying pressure through long throw ins and it was from one of these that landed in the six yard box and with about 4 players competing for the ball it went in off Cameron Watson’s head to give Arlesey the lead.
A centre from Matt Gilbert was headed away. At the other end a centre from Brown was missed by Forde who attempted to head the ball. Just before half time Sam Galatis saved from Osie-Bouru and Forde. HT 0-1
An early good move down Potton’s left ended with Alex Giorgio delaying his shot.
Soon afterwards Eddie Connolly shot just over the bar. Round about the 62nd minute the Arlesey goalie went down and required treatment from the physio, after which he was able to continue. A centre was headed over by Brown when well placed. Following a corner for Arlesey Bangura shot well over.
At the other end Reece Cowter saw his centre well saved by the keeper. FT 0-1
In this match both defences were on top and very few chances were created.
Potton United: Sam Galatis, Alfie Turner, Matt Gilbert, Spencer O’Leary (Ryan Lamond), James Smith, Ben Holmes, Alex Georgio (Harry Dollimore), Christos Pedrithes, Freddie Moriarty (Harley Fonti), Eddie Connolly (Reece Crowter), Cameron Watson (Devente Simms)
Now for Potton they travel to Rayleigh Town (who ground share with Concorde Rangers on Canvey Island) on Sunday 24 August in the Izusu FA Vase First Qualifying Round KO 3.00pm