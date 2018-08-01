Wild steers Ickwell to East Beds U18 Shield

Ickwell lifted the East Beds U18s Shield with victory over Blunham in the final at Caldecote on Monday.

Blunham batted first, steadily accumulating runs for the loss of only one wicket. After a spirited 46 runs by Dan Clarke, there followed a flurry of wickets in the last over – a run out, a caught and then a clean bowled.

Blunham were on 102-5, but panicky fielding of the last ball by Ickwell gave them an extra six runs, four as overthrows and so that their final score was 108-5.

Ickwell set off at a good rate, scoring 13 off the first over and they stayed well ahead of the rate required.

By four overs, they were well on the way to their target with 43 already on the scoreboard. An error in field placings cost Blunham a no ball and a free hit.

Sam Wild was the mainstay of the innings, scoring 58 and he was adjudged Man of the Match by the umpires Paul Barnes and Kevin Wright.

Special mention for Paris Musgrove who took a nice catch, showing cricket is not just a man’s game.

The East Beds Cricket Charity thanked Caldecote for hosting the match, and as this is the last competition to be completed this season, also all the clubs and spectators who have supported the charity this year.