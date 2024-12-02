Bedfordshire bus company celebrates 40 years with ‘birthday parties’ and call for pictures

Bedfordshire’s biggest bus operator is celebrating its 40 years in the East region by encouraging local people to share their pictures from its history, as well as holding “birthday parties” for its members of staff.

Stagecoach East traces its history back to Cambus (still the legal name for the bus operator locally), which began to serve the region in 1984. Now, local people are being encouraged to share pictures of local buses over the history or Cambus and Stagecoach East, under the Twitter hashtag #Cambus40.

The news comes as parties have been held at Stagecoach East’s Bedford depot and each of its three Cambridgeshire depots – Cambridge, Fenstanton, and Peterborough.

A specially painted heritage bus, boasting Cambus colours toured the depots handing out cakes and commemorative pin badges to Drivers, Engineers, and members of the Presentation Team.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are hugely proud to serve our communities across our region. Cambus has been a fixture here for 40 years and we look forward to bringing people together, across the East, for the next 40 years and more!

“It is wonderful to be sharing this special birthday with both our loyal customers and our colleagues. It has been hugely enjoyable to go around the depots and hear the stories that many of our colleagues have about their many years of service.

“It just highlights the fact that we have such history and so much acquired knowledge in the region – we know every tight bend and every overhanging tree, and we have such pride to be at the heart of our communities in this dynamic and forward-looking region.”