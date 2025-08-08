Beds bus operator simplifies fares to make journey planning easier

Darren Roe

Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire’s biggest bus operator is set to simplify its fare, across the region, in a big to it easier for customer to plan their journeys.

From Sunday 31 August, Bedford Town and Bedfordshire Plus fares will now match the pricing of all other Town and Plus zones across the region, plus the East Gold Zone will be withdrawn due to low usage. Existing ticket holders can continue to travel until their ticket expires.

As part of the change, customers of the X5 Service will be able to travel between Oxford and Bedford using a Bedfordshire Plus ticket, and customers of the 905 Service will be able to travel between Cambridge and Bedford (and back) using either a Bedfordshire Plus or Cambridgeshire Plus ticket.

Milton Keynes will now be included in the Bedfordshire Plus zone.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “At Stagecoach, we like to take a down-to-earth approach and make our services as effortless to use as possible. So, we have taken the decision to standardise prices across our region – this will make it easier for our loyal customers to plan.

“I would always encourage customers to consider that the Stagecoach App is a great way to compare ticket options so that you always pay the best fare. And, if you ‘buy before you board’ it can also help to keep services to time – particularly during the busy periods.

“Very often their best fare can be a period ticket, like a 7 or 28 MegaRider, or a Flexi 5 or 10, which give unlimited travel for a great value price. Ask your driver for advice on your best ticket.

“The bus offers a great value way to get around – especially compared to the current cost of fuel. Our research shows that the cost of filling a typical 50-60 litre car tank will potentially jump by up to £20 and prices are already up 10% in the past month. By contrast, our 28 Day MegaRider will provide unlimited travel from just £3.21 a day.”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App.