Beds residents urged to make “one change for the environment” as lucky customers win a month’s free bus travel

People in Bedfordshire have been encouraged to do one big thing for the local environment as the new year begins – make a commitment to change journeys from car to bus.

The comments come after Stagecoach East gave free travel for a month to lucky customers who have won a competition aimed at encouraging non-bus users to get out of their cars and swap to a more eco-friendly and cost-effective way to travel. January is a great time of year to try something new, like getting the bus to work, to go shopping, or go out to meet friends and family.

Last year, research by trade body CPT showed what a huge part in the UK’s move to Net Zero buses can play. It found that if every person in Great Britain switched just one car trip to bus or coach per month each year, by 2030 it would create a cumulative reduction of 2 million tons of Carbon Dioxide. What’s more, a shift of two trips per month would result in a cumulative reduction of 19.5 million tons by 2050.

Stagecoach East ran the competition, alongside Cambridge BID and Love Cambridge Magazine, in the run-up to Christmas to win a 28-day MegaRider ticket. The winners have now been informed of their success and can use claim their tickets on the Stagecoach App before 31st January.

David Boden

The bus is a great value way to get around our region, with a monthly Town Zone ticket costing just £2.93 for adults and £2.04 per day for youth passengers. Annual Student tickets cost only £1.65 per day.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “It is always good to start the New Year with a commitment to improve both our local and global environment, and we wanted encourage that in a fun way by offering some of our lucky customers this wonderful treat!

“It has been lovely to talk to our customers who have received their prizes and hear just how highly they value their local buses. It really is the best way to get around!”