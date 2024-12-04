Biggleswade rail commuters face delays this morning due to broken down freight train
Biggleswade commuters face delays this morning (December 4) due to a broken down freight train between Hitchin and Stevenage.
Passengers travelling from Royston, Arlesey, Biggleswade and Sandy are warned that services towards London may currently take ten to fifteen minutes longer.
Thameslink advises people to still use their normal route, but to allow extra time.
The train company stated: "If you're planning on travelling this morning, please check journey planners here or on the Thameslink app before arriving at the station."