Bus operator offers special discount price for travel in Bedford

Hayden Mustafa (Stagecoach East's Operations Manager for Bedford), Cllr Nicky Gribble (Portfolio Holder for Environment) and Cllr Jim Weir (Deputy Mayor), along with members of Stagecoach East's Bedford team, pictured on the Bedford Embankment

Bedfordshire’s biggest local bus operator is offering local people the chance for completely unlimited travel in the town for just £5 per day – less than the price of a single return journey – until the end of November.

Stagecoach East’s special promotion is now live, meaning that a DayRider costs just £5 for unlimited travel in the Bedford Town Zone. This is less than the price of two £3-capped single fares.

Meanwhile, Youth Passengers will be able to get a DayRider for just £4!

The promotional codes are:

Adult Bedford DayRider - EABD5APPDAY

Youth Bedford DayRider - EABD4APPDAY

These promotional fares are available through the Stagecoach App, where you can also plan your journey and track your bus.

People new to the bus are being challenged to get out of their car and give the bus a try to get around the town, whereas existing bus passengers will now be able to get a DayRider to upgrade to unlimited travel at a great value price.

More information is available on this fare promotion at: Unlimited journeys Unlimited savings Unlimited city | Stagecoach.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “The bus is a wonderful way to get around Bedford – and there has never been a better time than now to get onboard, with our brilliant promotion. We really are offering ‘Unlimited journeys, Unlimited savings, and Unlimited Bedford!’

“So now is the time to get out and about, explore our great town, and let our professional drivers get you to work, to the shops, or out to meet friends and family.”

The promotion is being run to celebrate Catch the Bus Month, throughout September, which champions how buses are a sustainable way to travel – reducing pollution and congestion, that they promote social inclusion, and that they boost the local economy, as buses are worth up to £3.50 for every £1 invested, helping businesses to grow and local communities to thrive.

-- To plan your journey, buy before you board and track your bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App